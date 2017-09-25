Man United star set for six-figure goal bonus should he win Premier League Golden Boot

Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is set to receive a six-figure goal bonus should he win the Premier League Golden boot this season, according to the Daily Star.

As per the Daily Star, Lukaku, who joined Jose Mourinho’s from Everton over the summer for a club-record fee, is set to receive a monster goal-bonus if he is the Premier League’s top scorer come the end of the season.

Lukaku’s goal bonus, as reported by the Daily Star, is similar to one Zlatan Ibrahimovic had in his United contract that he signed at the start of last season, however the Belgium international isn’t set to bag as much as the Swede did should he end the season as top scorer.

As reported by the Daily Star, Lukaku is set to also receive a bonus should the Red Devils win silverware this season.

Chelsea were reported to have match United’s bid for Lukaku during the summer as per the Daily Star, however the Manchester-based club were willing to match Lukaku’s agent fee, thus the Belgian joined Jose Mourinho’s side.

Should Lukaku win the Premier League golden boot come May, United’s club-record investment will be seen as a bargain by most football fans.