Man United willing to break British record by offering a massive £155m for in-demand European star

Manchester United are prepared to raid Juventus and bid a British record figure of £155m for Paulo Dybala, who is on the wish list of Europe’s top outfits.

The Mirror claim this amount of money will release a clause in the 23-year-old’s contract. Barcelona are also plotting a move for the Argentine, although Ed Woodward has made it clear to Dybala’s management team that he is very much wanted by Jose Mourinho and co.

Woodward’s good relationship with Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta may become a crucial factor in which team captures his signature if the player himself decides it is time to leave the Old Lady.

Marotta recently admitted recently that if the player wants to leave then the club effectively becomes powerless to prevent a move.

However, The Mirror say Barcelona is the players preferred destination. The striker recently replaced his agent with his brother Gustavo, who interestingly lives in the Spanish city.

Dybala has already hit double figures this season, having netted ten goals since the start of the season. He also broke a Serie A record by becoming the first ever player to score in all of Juventus’ opening four league games.

Dybala is real talent who is yet to reach his optimum potential, making him Europe’s most sought after striker.