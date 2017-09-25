“Neymar’s reaction was angry” – classy Cavani upsets Neymar after deciding to reject bribe

Striker Edison Cavani has rejected a bribe from president Nasser Al-Khelaifi who offered the Uruguayan £1m if he’d give up penalty duties to new boy Neymar.

Spanish news outlet El Pais report that Cavani rejected the suggestion stating: “I’m not interested in money.”

When informed of the news, “Neymar’s reaction was angry.”

Friction between the 30-year-old and Neymar has grown since an on-pitch confrontation between the pair surfaced a fortnight ago after they argued over who would take a penalty in the club’s 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon.

News then unravelled that the two forwards had to be split up from a dressing room bust-up after the game, with Cavani unhappy at the level of disrespect Neymar had shown.

Furthermore, Give Me Sport claim that Neymar has unfollowed the former Napoli man on Twitter and PSG.

Manager Unai Emery has since reassured fans Cavani would remain penalty taker as Neymar was left out of the squad ahead of their goalless draw with Montpellier due to a foot injury.

Cavani netted 49 times in 50 games last term as PSG finished runners-up in Ligue 1.

PSG host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.