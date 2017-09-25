Paul Pogba injury latest: Man Utd could be handed major boost, D-Day imminent

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba will find out if he needs surgery this week, although a renowned surgeon has suggested he could avoid it.

The Frenchman sustained a hamstring injury against Basel in the Champions League on September 12 and has been sidelined since.

With fears growing that he could be out for a significant period of time, Man Utd and Pogba face an important decision this week as they will decide on whether or not to go under knife.

According to L’Equipe, the feeling is that he may skip surgery as he has continued treatment for the time being, and Finnish surgeon Sakari Orava has suggested that he may not need an operation as his injury is different to that of Ousmane Dembele, on whom he recently carried out a procedure for a hamstring problem.

“His injury is a bit different from Dembele because he can cure without surgery ,” he explained, as per L’Equipe. “A decision will be made next week.

“This kind of problem is usually a sum of many coincidences and is affected by muscle fatigue as well as rapid stopping and quick turning, with the brain going quicker than the feet.”

While Manchester Evening News have suggested that Pogba faces six weeks out with the injury, forcing him to miss the next eight games, they’ve also noted that United are considering ‘options of conservative treatment or surgery’.

In turn, supporters will anxiously wait for news this week to determine what route the club have taken in conjunction with the opinion of the experts, but the longer Pogba is ruled the more it hurts Jose Mourinho’s side.

The 24-year-old registered two goals and two assists in five appearances prior to the setback, and his absence in the heart of the midfield will hurt the Red Devils as they look to maintain their strong start to the campaign.