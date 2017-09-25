Romelu Lukaku’s agent attacks Man United supporters over ‘racist chant’, player rejoins team bus alone later

Mino Raiola, the agent of Romelu Lukaku, has ordered Manchester United fans to stop signing the ‘racist’ chant that the player has requested to be muted.

Romelu: “Great backing since I joined #MUFC. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #RespectEachOther“ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 21, 2017

The Metro reported on Monday that the Belgian striker had previously made it clear he wanted to chants to end, stating:

“Fans have meant well with their songs, but let’s move on together.”

The song subjects comments about the former Everton man’s penis, widely playing into racist stereotypes.

Despite all the requests by boss Jose Mourinho, the club and the man in question, some United fans still continued to voice the chant swiftly followed by a collective “We’re Man United, we’ll sing what we want,” in the club’s 1-0 away at Southampton.

Raiola is the latest personnel to come out against the chanting.

“He would like this song to stop. They are talking more about the song than about his football. That’s his and my quote,” Lukaku’s right hand man said.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have released a statement on the matter:

Following the 1-0 win, Lukaku had to catch up with the team bus on the way home after ‘struggling to provide urine samples’ for a random drugs test, per The Daily Mail.

They state the £75m consequently man had to catch a taxi to rejoin his teammates en route back to Manchester.