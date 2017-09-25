Spurs star Harry Kane is worth “£100M plus” according to Premier League rival’s captain

West Ham captain Mark Noble has said that Spurs and England talisman Harry Kane “easily” worth “£100M plus” following the forward’s impressive performance against the Hammers on Saturday, according to the Express.

Kane, who scored twice against Noble’s side during their 3-2 in at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, with the Hammers legend waxing lyrical about the striker’s ability and worth in today’s transfer market.

Speaking after the game about Kane, Noble was asked what the Spurs star was worth in today’s current market, the West Ham midfielder said “It has got to easily be £100m plus because he gets goals and goals in this game are hard to come by.”

Kane, who managed 29 goals in 30 games in the league for Spurs last season as they finished Premier League runners-up for the first time ever, scored his fourth goal of the season on the weekend, with teammate Christian Eriksen alsoo managing to get on the scoresheet to secure a 3-2 to win for Spurs against their bitter London rivals.

Should Kane be able keep up his current form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Tottenham forward score more than the 29 he managed in the league last season.