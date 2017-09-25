Tottenham team news: Pochettino concern, no timeline for full recovery

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that Mousa Dembele will have to be monitored ‘every day’ after missing out at the weekend with an ankle issue.

The Belgian international was absent from the match day squad for the 3-2 win over West Ham United on Saturday, with Pochettino later revealing he had picked up on a knock to his ankle in the League Cup win over Barnsley.

As per the Evening Standard, Dembele underwent surgery on his foot this past summer to sort out a long-standing issue and Pochettino had warned that the 30-year-old may never be 100 percent fit again and would have to be managed throughout the campaign.

Sadly, the Argentine tactician couldn’t offer more clarity on the latest issue as it could now keep Dembele on the sidelines for a while.

“We’ll see now,” he said. “We need to assess in the next few days. We don’t know if it’s possible for him to be available to go to Cyprus [to face APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League].

“And then we’ll see about Huddersfield [on Saturday]. We need to check him every day. Maybe in the next few days, we’ll take some decisions with the medical staff.

“I don’t believe [he will need an operation]. I don’t believe.”

Dembele has been a key figure for Tottenham since he arrived from Fulham in 2012, making 193 appearances for the club in all competitions.

It will likely now be down to Moussa Sissoko to step in and cover for his teammate, but Tottenham supporters will surely be hoping that their Belgian midfield enforcer can put this latest setback behind him and stay fit for the majority of the season to play an influential role in helping the club win major honours this year.