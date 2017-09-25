Watch: £52M Arsenal star Lacazette breaks Gunners record as he opens scoring against West Brom

Arsenal and France star Alexandre Lacazette became the first Arsenal player in Premier League history to score in his first three home games for the Gunners, as the Frenchman netted the opener for Arsene Wenger’s side against West Brom this evening.

Lacazette, who move to the Emirates over the summer in a deal worth £52M as per the Telegraph, scored a header after Chilean international Alexis Sanchez saw his free kick saved well by Baggies ‘keeper Ben Foster.

Should Lacazette keep up this scoring form for Arsenal, it shouldn’t be long before we see the forward become a fan favourite in north London.