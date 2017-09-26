Arsenal ace offered whopping £9m signing-on fee in January, teammate reveals he gets stick over exit

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been offered a £9m ‘advance’ on his signing-on fee in January from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Chilean international is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been heavily tipped to leave having come close this past summer.

According to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio, as re-reported by The Sun, Sanchez has been offered a £9m ‘advance’ on his signing-on fee in January from PSG, as the French giants look to fend off their competition and secure a deal for the talismanic forward.

Amongst the competition is Manchester City, and it’s added that they fear being financially outmuscled by the Ligue 1 outfit on this occasion.

While it will be out of their control by next summer, Arsenal would of course prefer Sanchez to move abroad rather than join a direct Premier League rival and so this would suit them too even though they will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of the 28-year-old.

It’s added that PSG are ready to offer Sanchez £275,000-a-week with the up-front fee, while Edinson Cavani is likely to be the star man to make way as his issues with Neymar reportedly continue.

That would give PSG an attacking trident of Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, and it’s hard to argue that there would be a better trio in world football.

Sanchez has scored 73 goals in 150 games for Arsenal, and so the supporters will be devastated to see him leave at the end of the season if that’s what he chooses to do. With no suggestion that progress is being made on a new deal, it looks as though they’ll just have to hope he moves away from England rather than lining up against them next season.

Meanwhile, as per The Daily Star, Chuba Akpom has revealed that Sanchez gets stick from his Arsenal teammates over his possible exit.

However, the youngster has praised his senior teammate for the commitment and focus he shows on and off the pitch, as he never seems distracted by what’s going on.

“We do banter about it to be fair. But at the end of the day, he’s still at Arsenal.

“Everyone is happy, the fans are happy and he’s happy. I think with a player like Sanchez he just blocks it out because all he wants to do is play football.

“He’s so focused on football, he blocks out a lot of negativity and transfer rumours.”