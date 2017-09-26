Arsenal boss gives lowdown on failed £92M Deadline Day move for Monaco star

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given the lowdown on Monaco star Thomas Lemar’s failed £92M move to the Gunners in the summer, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Gunners boss Wenger endured a stressful time during deadline day, as the Gunners failed in a £92M move for the Monaco star as per Sky Sports, with star Alexis Sanchez’s move to Man City falling through at the last minute.

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to shut the transfer window before the season starts next season as per the Evening Standard, with Wenger being optimistic that an early closer to the window would put an end to a “hectic” last few days of the window.

When asked about what happened during the last few hours of the window, Wenger said that “”You worked on that deal for three months, they closed the door and then suddenly they open it up again with two days to go. It’s all rushed decisions and very hectic in the last week.”

It makes you wonder if the early close to the transfer window will be beneficial to Premier League teams in the future or not.