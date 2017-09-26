Arsenal eyeing up €30M-rated Serie A star as replacement for want-away winger Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is said to be eyeing up a move for Napoli and Belgium star Dries Mertens as replacement for the potentially departing current Gunners star Alexis Sanchez, according to the Sun.

Sanchez, who so nearly secured a move to Man City on deadline day, is set to be able to leave the Emirates for free next summer once his current deal with the Gunners has expired, as per the Sun, with the side eyeing up Mertens as a replacement for the Chilean.

Mertens, as reported by the Sun, has been in fine form for Italian side Napoli in recent times, with the player’s speed, intelligent movement and ability making him the perfect candidate to replace Sanchez should the South-American star move on in the summer.

Mertens, 30, reportedly had a €30M release clause in his Napoli contract as per Calcio Mercato, which should Arsenal activate, would prove an absolutely bargain signing for Arsene Wenger’s side.

If the Gunners are to replace Sanchez with Mertens, it’ll be interesting to see how the player would perform in England playing in such a physical division as the Premier League.