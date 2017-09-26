Arsenal given huge boost regarding pursuit of Athletic Bilbao star, player set to issue contract ulitmatum

Arsenal target Kepa Arrizabalaga has given the Gunners a huge boost regarding their pursuit of the player, as the Spaniard is set to issue a contract ultimatum with the La Liga side, according to the Express.

Kepa, 22, is one of the brightest young talents in Spain as per the Express, with the Bilbao shot-stopper set to demand a pay rise this season, which is something that has put the north London side on red alert.

Kepa is out of contract with Bilbao in the summer according to the Express, with the player being able to agree a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January when he only has six months left on his contract, something that is music to the ears of the Arsenal boss.

Bilbao have been desperate to tie the goalkeeper down to a new long-term deal with the club report the Express, with the Spanish side having recently offered the Spaniard a new four-year deal recently.

Should Arsenal manage to get the ‘keeper on a free, it’ll prove to be one of the signing of the season.