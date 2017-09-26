Arsenal lead race to sign in-demand European teenage sensation, been likened to Paul Pogba and Dimitri Payet

Arsenal are front-runners in the race to sign much sought-after teenage defender Harold Moukoudi, who is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in French football.

The Sun say that RB Leipzig, Nice and Bordeaux are looking to scupper a move to London but either way, French outfit Le Havre are resigned to the fact that he will ultimately leave the club after the conclusion of the season.

The club has been famous for producing French talent helping the likes of Paul Pogba and Dimitri Payet through their system. 19-year-old Moukoudi looks set to follow in their footsteps and move to England.

The defender has been capped at under-18 level for France but is yet to break through into the senior squad.

He has played nine games for Le Havre this season and looks tailor-made for the Premier League, pronouncing a tall, powerful centre-half – a perfect replacement for the retiring Per Mertesacker of Arsenal.

The Gunners may wrap up a deal as soon as January and loan Moukoudi back to the Ligue 2 side for the second half of the season.

No formal discussions over a transfer figure have taken place yet.