Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool fall behind Real Madrid in race for £40M-rated Germany talisman

Real Madrid have jumped ahead of Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool in the race to sign £40M PSG star Julian Draxler, according to the Daily Star.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon, which was re-reported by the Daily Star, say that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen on bringing the German international to the Bernabeu this summer, who joined PSG for £40M last season as per the Guardian.

Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, however now it seems all three sides are set to miss out on signing the midfielder as reported by the Daily Star.

Don Balon report that the Los Blancos boss is aiming to bring in attacking reinforcements in January, with the Frenchman looking to pull out all the stops in order to try and retain the La Liga title this season, with it being said that PSG would be temped to cash-in on the German should Madrid come calling.

SEE MORE:

Man Utd team news: Mourinho has selection headache, quintet miss CSKA clash

Barcelona eye 18-year-old Dutch wonder-kid, face real competition to land signature

Arsenal ace offered whopping £9m signing-on fee in January, teammate reveals he gets stick over exit

Should Madrid end up securing a deal for Draxler in January, it’ll be worthwhile keeping an eye on who the aforementioned Premier League sides target next, as they all look to mount a serious challenge for the title this season.ca