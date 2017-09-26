Barcelona star reveals he rejected two exit offers in summer, big decision paying off

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has revealed that he turned down two offers this past summer to leave the Nou Camp as he remained convinced he could make an impact.

The 23-year-old returned to the Catalan giants last season where he played a bit-part role and made 36 appearances in all competitions without really establishing himself.

However, under Ernesto Valverde this year, he’s already made six appearances and scored two goals and provided an assist as he looks to play a pivotal role in Barcelona’s success.

He’s now revealed that he rejected two offers in the summer to leave, and it looks as though it was a sensible decision if he can continue to make the impact that he’s making.

“I had no doubts. I had two offers, but I never considered leaving here. I know I have the confidence of the coaching staff, of the players, and I believe in my chances and if I take my chances my goal is to be important here and I will not stop fighting for it,” he told RAC1, as reported by Marca.

Competition for places is fierce as expected at Barcelona, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Suarez can continue to make an impression on Valverde.

However, with so many games to be played, he will undoubtedly prove to be useful, and when given an opportunity he must continue to take his chance and that will surely only lead to further playing time and justification over rejecting an exit and deciding to stick it out at Barcelona.

With Andres Iniesta getting on, Andre Gomes failing to convince since his move to Barca, there certainly seems to be an opening for Suarez moving forward.