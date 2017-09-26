Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid player ratings: Gareth Bale strikes as Real Madrid continue perfect start to Champions League

Real Madrid continued their run of wins in the Champions League tonight, as Los Blancos continued their win streak in the competition as the aways side beat the Bundesliga side 3-1.

Gareth Bale opened the scoring in the 18th minute as the Welshman finished off a fantastic Los Blancos move to put the away side at a loss.

The away side doubled their lead in the 49th minute as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a well worked goal as the away side all but secured the win for Zidane’s side.

The away then secured the win as Cristiano Ronaldo doubles his goals for the night, as the Portuguese international finished off his chance to all but secure the three points for the away side.

For Real Madrid player ratings: Navas 6, (7), Carvajal (8), Sergio Ramos (7), Varane (7), Nacho (6), Casemiro (7), Kroos (7), Modric (8), Isco (7), Cristiano Ronaldo (8), Bale (8)

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki (7), Piszczek (6), Sokratis (6), Toprak (6), Toljan (6), Sahin (7), Castro (6), Götze (6), Yarmolenko (7), Aubameyang (7), Philipp (7)