Chelsea on red alert, homesick Conte targeted by European giants

Chelsea will reportedly have to be on their guard as AC Milan are said to be considering Antonio Conte as a possible replacement for Vincenzo Montella.

After spending big this past summer to bring in 11 new players following Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Andre Silva signing, the pressure was on Montella from the start of the campaign to deliver results.

While he still has a decent record overall, Sunday’s defeat to Sampdoria coupled with their capitulation at Lazio have raised real question marks over his management moving forward as they have ultimately fallen short in their two biggest tests so far.

In turn, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have approached both former boss Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte with a view of being appointed his replacement.

Having just won the Premier League title in his first season in England and with things going well at Chelsea at the start of a new project for him, the idea of Conte leaving for Milan seems a little bit of a stretch, especially given his love and history with Juventus.

However, as reported by The Guardian, the Italian tactician confessed this week that he misses Italy, and that there is “not a doubt in my mind that I will be home before long”.

It almost sounds like the pieces are falling into place already. Montella will likely be given more time to build a winning mentality and bring success to Milan this season as it’s surely too early to sack him.

If he were to fail though, and if Conte is possibly available at the end of the season as again, it’s unlikely that he will walk away from the job at Stamford Bridge in the near future, then perhaps Chelsea could be looking for a new manager ahead of next season.