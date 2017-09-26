Everton set to make shock swoop for unsettled 137-goal Uruguayan striker in bid to find Romelu Lukaku replacement

After missing out on Diego Costa, Everton are setting their sights on PSG frontman Edison Cavani as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who left for Manchester United in the summer.

The Sun reported on Tuesday that Tuttomercatoweb claim that the Uruguayan may leave the French capital after a rift between him anew new boy Neymar has surfaced.

The paper says after a mid-game argument over who should take a penalty in the club’s 2-0 win against Lyon, the pair’s relationship has become incredibly sour leading to a dressing room bust-up where both parties had to be separated.

Reports emerged yesterday that PSG owners had offered Cavani £1m to give up his penalty-taking duties and leave them to Neymar, although the club strongly deny this.

Ronald Koeman is said to be keen to bring the former Napoli man to Goodison Park, even if it means parting with all of the £90m the club received for Lukaku.

Cavani has netted 137 goals for PSG since arriving in 2013 from the Italian outfit.

Everton had made a move for former Chelsea forward Costa in a failed last gasp bid before re-signing for Atletico Madrid.