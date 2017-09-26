Fenerbahce set to beat Man United to signing of 28-year-old Arsenal star should presidency candidate win election

Fenerbahce are looking to be Manchester United to the signing of Germany and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, with the Turkish giants to up their pursuit of the player should Ali Koc become club president, according to TalkSport.

Ozil has recently been linked with a move to United after failing to achieve his best form at the Emirates, with the player set to be able to leave the Gunners for free when his current deal expires next summer as per TalkSport.

As reported by TalkSport, Arsenal could be forced to cash in on Ozil in January instead of losing him for free in the summer, with Fenerbahce having the edge over United should the player fail to sign a new deal with the London side, as foreign clubs can begin pre-contract talks with a player six months before his deal expires, whereas English clubs have to wait until the same month.

SEE MORE:

Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores superb team goal to draw Liverpool level in Champions League tie

Watch: Liverpool concede fantastic 27-yard free kick as Reds go behind in Champions League tie

Arsenal eyeing up €30M-rated Serie A star as replacement for want-away winger Sanchez

Ozil is registered German international, however the 28-year-old has Turkish routes, and as written by TalkSport, the player has been quoted describing himself as a Fenerbahce fan in the past.

Should United end up losing out to Fenerbahce in the race for Ozil, it’s set to be a big miss for Jose Mourinho’s side, who most likely would’ve love to see the German join his United side by moving to Old Trafford.