(Image) BBC pundit will hate ‘adolescent’ Man Utd star’s new hair cut

Man Utd ace Paul Pogba will be sporting a new hair cut this week and on his return from injury, and we can guarantee one man is going to hate it.

Not content with a red streak through his hair, the French international has now decided to add some colour variation to his barnet with a flame pattern on the side of his head.

Naturally, it’s going to split opinion and in truth we’re not too sure about it ourselves, but we can predict that BBC pundit Garth Crooks is going to absolutely hate it.

Late night trim for my bro @paulpogba ?? what do you think ? #pogba #manchesterunited #astarbarbers #red #barber #barbershopconnect A post shared by ???A STAR BARBERS??? (@astarbarbers) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

As reported by The Telegraph, Crooks was far from impressed with Pogba’s image earlier this month and made that perfectly clear in his assessment.

“I also want to discuss Paul Pogba’s new hairstyle, which features a red streak.” Crooks told BBC Sport. I only mention it because he clearly wants to bring it to our attention. There is so much for the midfielder to do at United and he still insists on behaving like an adolescent.

“If you are going to attract attention to yourself on a football pitch do it with goals and performances, not cheap gimmicks and marketing tricks.”

Although he was heavily criticised for his comments at the time, you could argue that Crooks has a point. Although in defence of Pogba, prior to his hamstring injury, he was delivering the goods on the pitch with two goals and two assists in five appearances.

Now though, we’ll have to wait until he’s back in action to see if he’s going to stick with his latest look and whether or not he keep his critics silent by helping Jose Mourinho’s side fulfil their objectives this season.