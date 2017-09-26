Liverpool legend suggests Red’s could have the Premier League’s best front three if this player changes position

Anfield legend John Aldridge has stated that if Jurgen Klopp decided to play Sadio Mane as the central striker, Liverpool would have the Premier League’s strongest attack force.

Writing in the Liverpool Echo, the former striker stated a front three of Mohammed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Mane would score more goals than they currently are doing.

He goes on to state how the club’s attacking depth in the aforementioned players, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke is also very promising. However he did highlight Klopp’s defensive issues.

Liverpool have conceded eleven goals in six league games – thats one more than the top three combined.

The Red’s failed to bring in a centre-back as Mamadou Sakho left the club for Crystal Palace and the pursuit of Virgil Van Dijk tailed off into nothing more than an embarrassment for all parties.

The Merseyside club travel to Russia on Tuesday to play Spartak Moscow in their second Champions League group game as they seek their first win of the competition after only mustering a 2-2 draw with Sevilla a fortnight ago.