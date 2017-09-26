Liverpool player ratings as Reds fans slate Jurgen Klopp for sticking with 4/10 Roberto Firmino after miserable Champions League night in Moscow

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool

Roberto Firmino had one of his worst games in a Liverpool shirt as the Reds failed to win for the second Champions League game in a row.

The Brazilian’s hold-up play was poor while his finishing was equally lame. On a night which saw Liverpool dominate possession against Spartak Moscow, the English side had enough chances to win two matches, but this awful attempt by Firmino summed things up.

Firmino my boy, you gotta finish these chances. pic.twitter.com/IbeMzvkzjz — 1892 (@_1892__) September 26, 2017

Firmino, who was booked on 75 minutes, was lucky to play the whole 90.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Firmino and their belief that he should have been subbed off.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Loris Karius had another shaky evening between the sticks, while Joel Matip looked the weak link in a nerve-shredding back four.

Sadio Mane and Coutinho combined beautifully for the latter to score Liverpool’s equaliser on the half-hour mark, after Fernando has flashed in a fine free kick for the hosts.

Liverpool player ratings

Starting XI: Karius 5; Alexander-Arnold 6, Lovren 6, Matip 5, Moreno 6; Henderson 6, Can 5, Coutinho 7; Salah 6, Mane 7, Firmino 4

Subs: Sturridge (for Mane 70) 6, Wijnaldum (for Can 73) 6

Come on Jurgen, give Sturridge half an hour for Firmino. Obvious sub. Gini for Can, too. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 26, 2017

Got to be the most disappointing Firmino performances tonight — LFC News (@LFCTransferNRS) September 26, 2017

Liverpool twitter timeline refresh tonight: Henderson is awful Firmino is shite Fuck off Sturridge Omg hate this clu Salah HOW!? — Levi (@TheAlonsoRole) September 26, 2017

Genuinely got no idea why Klopp has took Mane off but left Firmino on — Gilly ? (@Gilly0151) September 26, 2017

Roberto Firmino with one of the worst individual performances I’ve ever seen, and still stays on the full game.. oh dear. — Kop Talk (@KopTalk28) September 26, 2017

Utter shite by Firmino that. Easy tap in for 2 players and messes it up. Klopp’s fault for not taking him off. Wonderful pass by Moreno. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) September 26, 2017