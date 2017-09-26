Man Utd eye triple contract boost, Mourinho eager to tie integral trio to new deals

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to secure new contracts for Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini before the January transfer window.

It’s part of a bigger push from the Premier League giants to secure the futures of key individuals in the current squad, as Mourinho looks to ensure that there are no distractions moving forward.

According to The Independent, there is also growing confidence over the future of Ander Herrera, while United are also set to open contract talks with David De Gea in the coming weeks.

However, with Fellaini and Herrera both set to see their current deals expire at the end of the season, they have become priorities for the Man Utd hierarchy as both are highly valued by their Portuguese manager.

Mourinho has publicly revealed that Fellaini is one of his favoured players given his versatility and ability to carry out his instructions perfectly, while Herrera was a stand-out player for the Red Devils last season and is still an important piece despite struggling to break into the starting line-up this season.

As for Rashford, his deal runs until 2020 after signing a new agreement last year, but Mourinho is said to want to reward him and keep him happy having made good progress, and the youngster may well be in line for an improved contract already.

While Man Utd will also look to strengthen their squad further next summer, January should represent an opportunity for them to dismiss any question marks over key players in the team already. Fellaini, Herrera, De Gea and Rashford are all evidently key pieces in Mourinho’s side, and it looks as though they’ll be pressing ahead to get new contracts in place in the coming months.