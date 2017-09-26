Man Utd set for transfer battle with Chelsea over exciting £40m-rated wonderkid

Man Utd are reportedly in a race with Chelsea to secure the signing of Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri, but it will take £40m to prise him away.

The 16-year-old has made quite the impact in a short space of time, as after making his Serie A debut last season, he’s really attracted attention this year with a double against Lazio earlier this month.

SEE MORE:

Man United star set for six-figure goal bonus should he win Premier League Golden Boot

Barcelona plot stunning double swoop for high-profile PL stars on free transfers

Romelu Lukaku’s agent attacks Man United supporters over ‘racist chant’

Despite his age, he’s proving already that he can cope with the rigours of senior football in Italy, and in turn The Sun report that he’s gaining interest from two Premier League giants in Man Utd and Chelsea.

However, it’s added that Genoa president Enrico Preziosi clearly recognises that he has a quality talent on his hands and is demanding £40m for the teenager.

Antonio Conte is said to be a huge fan of Pellegri, while Man Utd are linked as they could look to bolster their options up front with the Italian starlet likely to sit below Romelu Lukaku in the pecking order as he learns his trade and develops his game.

Juventus are also mentioned in the report but question marks are raised over whether or not the Turin giants would be able to compete financially given the fee being demanded, but staying in Italy will surely be an option for Pellegri so early in his career.

He’s undoubtedly a promising young talent, and it seems as though neither Chelsea nor Man Utd are ready to waste any time in swooping before he’s even had a chance to prove that he can consistently deliver even at the age of 16.