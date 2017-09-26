(Photo) Alexandre Lacazette’s sharp reaction to being forced to take a drugs test is absolutely hilarious

After netting the two goals in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday, Alexandre Lacazette was chosen to do a ‘random’ drugs test after the game – to which his response was as sharp as his finishing.

The French international has become an instant hit with Arsenal supporters, with Arsene Wenger’s side lacking a prolific finisher for years.

He took to social media afterwards to ask the question on everybody’s lips:

The striker joined Arsenal from Lyon this summer to the tune of £46.5m, a new club record per BBC Sport.

Last night’s goals takes his tally to four goals in six games as Arsenal move up to seventh in the Premier League thanks to the Frenchman’s brace.