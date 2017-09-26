Tottenham player ratings: 10/10 Harry Kane carries teammates against APOEL as Moussa Sissoko claims first UCL assist on mixed night for 6/10 Hugo Lloris

Harry Kane scored his ninth Tottenham hat-trick on Tuesday night and it was a perfect one too as his left foot, right foot then head fired Spurs to a 3-0 win over APOEL in Cyprus.

Vice-captain Kane was obviously the star of the show, but many of his teammates underwhelmed as Spurs struggled, especially during the first half.

Tottenham were lucky not to be behind before Kane broke the deadlock on 39 minutes.

Hugo Lloris saw his crossbar rattled by Igor de Camargo before the goalkeeper almost forced Davinson Sanchez into scoring one of the worst own goals in Champions League history.

Skipper Lloris rushed out of his goal and hacked a poor clearance straight at Sanchez, who unwittingly deflected the ball towards the unguarded Tottenham net, only to watch it trickle just wide.

Lloris did improve and made a pair of fine second-half saves to earn his fourth clean sheet for Spurs this season.

Ahead of him, Toby Alderweireld was Tottenham’s top-performing centre-back, outshining Sanchez and Ben Davies.

Alderweireld threaded through a fine pass to assist Kane’s opener, while a Kieran Trippier cross created his third.

Kane’s second goal was set up by Moussa Sissoko, who claimed his first ever Champions League assist during a solid 84-minute outing.

Tottenham player ratings

Starting XI: Lloris 6, Trippier 6, Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 5, Davies 6, Aurier 5, Dier 6, Winks 6, Sissoko 7, Son 6, Kane 10*

Subs: Llorente (on for Aurier 57) 6, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (on for Kane 75) 6, Anthony Georgiou (on for Sissoko 84) n/a