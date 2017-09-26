Tottenham ready to abandon £30m January swoop for surprise reason

Tottenham are reportedly re-considering their pursuit of Everton’s Ross Barkley and could save themselves from splashing out £30m.

The 23-year-old looked to be on the verge of leaving Goodison Park this past summer, but a late move to Chelsea collapsed on deadline day.

SEE MORE:

Tottenham team news: Pochettino suffers huge setback, key absentee joins seven-man list

Spurs star Harry Kane is worth “£100M plus” according to Premier League rival’s captain

Tottenham team news: Pochettino concern, no timeline for full recovery

Tottenham were also linked with a swoop, but as reported by ESPN, they could now abandon their plans to launch a £30m bid for the England midfielder in January due to the form of Moussa Sissoko.

It’s claimed that Mauricio Pochettino believes that the Frenchman has improved considerably so far this year, coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing debut campaign with Spurs where he was roundly criticised by many supporters following his £30m switch from Newcastle United, as per the report.

With Mousa Dembele continuing to struggle with injury problems as an ankle knock looks set to keep him sidelined for the midweek clash with APOEL in the Champions League, coupled with Dele Alli still being suspended, Sissoko will get another chance to impress.

Provided that he can be consistent and prove his worth to Pochettino and Tottenham, it looks as though Barkley’s path to north London has now been closed.

Naturally, there’s plenty of time for the situation to change between now and January or even the end of the season, but for the time being, ESPN suggest that Sissoko is doing enough to make Tottenham reconsider their transfer strategy, and that could leave Barkley searching for a different solution.

Given how badly he struggled to make a positive impression last season, coupled with Pochettino even publicly criticising him at times, it really is quite the turnaround for Sissoko but he still has a long way to go.