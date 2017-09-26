Tottenham team news: Pochettino suffers huge setback, key absentee joins seven-man list

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been handed another headache ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with APOEL on Tuesday night.

Spurs will be looking to build on their impressive win over Borussia Dortmund last time out to solidify their spot in the group to advance to the knockout stages.

SEE MORE

Tottenham ready to abandon £30m January swoop for surprise reason

Spurs star Harry Kane is worth “£100M plus” according to Premier League rival’s captain

Tottenham team news: Pochettino concern, no timeline for full recovery

While they’re firm favourites to win again this week, they’ll have to do so with a number of key players ruled out of action.

Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli are suspended, while Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose are all long-term injury problems.

However, Mousa Dembele has joined the injury list after picking up an ankle knock last week which forced him to miss the win over West Ham United at the weekend, and now Tottenham have suffered another major blow as Christian Eriksen has been ruled out due to illness, as per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in the tweet below.

Eriksen [illness] joins Dembele [ankle], Lamela [hip], Wanyama & Rose [both knee] on the sidelines. Vertonghen & Alli are suspended. #COYS — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 25, 2017

While they have plenty of squad depth and quality to turn to instead, it’s still a massive inconvenience for Pochettino as it certainly makes the test a lot harder than first thought.

Eriksen has been a fundamental figure for Tottenham for a long while now, as he’s contributed two goals and four assists in seven games so far this season, and his creativity and quality in the final third will be sorely missed against a side expected to put on a stubborn defensive display.