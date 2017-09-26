Watch: BBC commentator sparks wild transfer story involving Arsenal signing PL superstar, gets trolled by listeners

BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce has sparked quite the reaction on Twitter after a snippet was shared of him insisting Sergio Aguero will move to Arsenal.

Speaking after Arsenal’s win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday night, he was talking with Mark Chapman and Martin Keown about Aguero’s issues at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

In his defence, this was a thing in the summer, as reported by the Metro, and so you can see where he’s coming from.

However, having scored six goals in six games to top the Premier League scoring charts so far this season, and with Arsenal struggling to suggest that they can compete for major honours like Manchester City can, this is a wild bit of speculation from Pearce.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if Aguero goes to Arsenal" Jonathan Pearce isn't convinced by Sergio and Pep's relationship… pic.twitter.com/fvIu5CB548 — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) September 26, 2017

Again, he half makes sense with his assertion that Alexis Sanchez could be bound for Man City in January as the Chilean international has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad, as noted by the Metro, and his contract will expire at the end of the season with no renewal in sight.

Nevertheless, this really is quite a leap to suggest that he wouldn’t be surprised if Aguero moved to Arsenal in January and the responses to the tweet tell us all we need to know about what the general consensus to the chat was…

@rjcarroll_ I'll have what he's on fella — AO (@a0_andy) September 26, 2017

Hahahahhaha what on earth is this now — Rasmus (@RasmusOLindberg) September 26, 2017