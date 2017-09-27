Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea: Blues superstar gets 9/10 following world class performance as Blues win in dramatic style

Belgian international Michy Batshuayi scored with the last kick of the game tonight, as the Blues forward scored a 94th minute winner for the away team as Antonio Conte’s side kept their 100% start to life in the Champions League.

Atletico opened the scoring in the 40th minute, after a foul in the box from David Luiz gave Antoine Griezmann the chance to open the scoring from the spot. The Frenchman duly delivered as he sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way to score the first ever Champions League goal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Chelsea then levelled up the scoring in the 59th minute, after a brilliant cross from Eden Hazard found it’s way onto the head of Alvaro Morata, whose flicked header made its way past Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal to draw the away side level.

Chelsea then dramatically stole all three points with the last kick of the game, as some fantastic team-play around the edge of the box saw the ball end up with Marcos Alonso, whose right-footed, driven cross was turned in by Batshuayi to maintain the Blues’ perfect start to life back in the Champions League.

Hazard oh so nearly gave the Blues the lead in the 10th minute, after the Belgian let fly from 30 yards only to see his pile-driver of an effort smack against Oblak’s post.

Atleti had the chance to go 2-0 up just after half time, after Courtois could only parry Koke’s effort into the path of Angel Correa, however the Argentine fired wide of the target when it seemed easier to score.

For the home side, the result is definitely not how they would’ve liked to have started life back in the Champions League at their new stadium.

For Chelsea, this win will come as a big boost, as it gives Conte’s side a massive lift going into their match against Manchester City this weekend.

Atletico Madrid player ratings: Oblak (6), Juanfran (6), Godín (7), Lucas (6), Luis (7), Carrasco (7), Saúl (6), Thomas (6), Koke (7), Griezmann (7), Correa (6)

Substitutes: Torres (6), Giminez (6), Gaitain (6)

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois (6), Azpilicueta (6), David Luiz (4), Cahill (7), Moses (6), Kanté (8), Fàbregas (6), Bakayoko (7), Marcos Alonso (7) Hazard (9), Morata (7)



Substitutes: Willian (6), Batshuayi (7), Christensen (6)