‘Ball boy’ Arsenal ace brutally trolled by tabloid, poke fun at AFC training

As Arsenal prepare to face Bate Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday night, The Mirror have had an hilarious pop at Jack Wilshere.

Having seen off FC Koln in their opening game of the competition, Arsene Wenger is likely to ring the changes to his side this week to keep them competitive across all fronts.

Wilshere could be one to benefit to get minutes under his belt as he continues to battle for a more regular spot in the Arsenal starting line-up.

In what is a very sarcastic post from The Mirror though, they’ve decided to have a pop at a few of the Arsenal players and Wenger, but it seems that Wilshere was targeted in particular.

Accompanied by images of him in training, the England international is labelled a ‘ball boy’ while it’s added that he was ‘allowed’ to join in training.

“Jack Wilshere started the session in his usual position of ball boy.

“But given that this isn’t a Premier League game, he was soon allowed to join in. And they even gave him a ball to play with.”

As seen in the tweet below, Wilshere doesn’t always take too kindly to the media having an opinion or dig at him, as he called out a journalist from The Sun having suggested that he had suffered a new ‘career low’ last month after getting sent off in a youth team game.

It’s unlikely he’s going to get too worked up about this one, but it’s still pretty harsh in our books!