Ben Stokes arrest latest in long line of controversies for cricket bad boy who bought cheap mansion from paedophile, punched locker and swore… at himself

Ben Stokes is back in the headlines for non-cricketing reasons after being picked up by police in the early hours of Monday morning.

The England all-rounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident which left another man needing hospital treatment for facial injuries during a night out in Bristol, as reported by BBC Sport.

Test vice-captain Stokes, 26, will now miss England’s fourth one-day international against West Indies, while his participation in the Ashes is also in doubt.

At this stage we do not know whether Stokes is guilty or innocent.

What we do know is that Stokes has found himself in the news pages plenty of times previously.

Locker room fight… with a locker

Stokes did not feature for England at the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

His absence was caused by a broken wrist, which was caused by Stokes punching a locker in frustration.

Punished for swearing… at himself

Last month Stokes was again in hot water after getting frustrated with himself.

He swore after one of his deliveries was edged for four and, as a result, moved to just one penalty point away from being banned for an Ashes Test.

Bought cheap mansion from paedophile

Admittedly this transaction was only controversial because of the seller, but Stokes paying a below-market-value £1.7m for Adam Johnson’s five-bedroom mansion was still big news in the Daily Mail.

Stokes got such a ‘bargain’ deal as former Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson was looking for a quick sale after being jailed for six years for grooming and later engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

