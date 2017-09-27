Chelsea planning stunning double swoop, 281-goal marksman and £25m midfielder on agenda

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing moves for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva next year to bolster their squad.

Antonio Conte has seen his side bounce back well from their opening-day defeat to Burnley, picking up four wins and a draw in the Premier League and wins in cup competitions to set themselves up for another successful campaign.

However, it appears as though the Italian tactician isn’t content with the options at his disposal just yet and feels as though he can continue to strengthen the squad.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are now favourites to sign Cavani in January if he opts to leave PSG as speculation has been rife since his reported fall-out with teammate Neymar.

The odds on the Uruguayan international leaving have shortened dramatically, with Chelsea installed as favourites to land his signature as they could set up a deadly partnership with Alvaro Morata.

Cavani has scored 281 goals 462 appearances during his professional career, finding his form in particular at Napoli before plundering in 95 goals in 140 Ligue 1 appearances for the Parisian giants, as per transfermarkt.

It’s noted that Chelsea will likely face competition for Cavani, but the odds would suggest that they’re the favourite for now and could swoop in January.

That might not be the only big bit of business from the Blues next year either, as Calciomercato, have reported that Conte could revisit his interest in Inter ace Candreva.

It’s claimed that Chelsea had launched a £25m bid for the Italian international in August but evidently failed to complete a deal as Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was keen to keep him.

However, having come under fire from supporters during Sunday’s win over Genoa, the situation may change for him as he has struggled so far this season and Chelsea could be handed another opportunity to try and reach an agreement to add another top option to Conte’s attacking line-up.