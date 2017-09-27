Chelsea ready to break Premier League record with £15.6m-a-year deal for former FIFA Ballon d’Or nominee who will replace Paul Pogba as most expensive player

Chelsea are reportedly ready to break a Premier League record in order to persuade Eden Hazard to sign a new contract at the club.

According to The Sun, Hazard currently earns £220,000 per week at Stamford Bridge but the Blues are prepared to up that to wage £300,000, which equates to £15.6m a year.

The newspaper claims that such a contract would make Hazard the best paid player in the Premier League, replacing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at the top of the pay table.

World-class Hazard, who was nominated for the 2015 FIFA Ballon d’Or before finishing eighth in the final vote, is tied to Chelsea until June 2020 by the terms of his present deal, which was signed over two years ago.

Hazard could make his second start of the season tonight when Chelsea visit Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has made five appearances for the Blues so far this term, with the 5-1 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest his only 90-minute outing.

He is working on his fitness after undergoing surgery on a broken ankle this summer.