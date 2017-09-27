Chelsea star’s £67M Atletico move could see £35M-rated French superstar secure Everton move in January

Everton could make a move for France and Atletico Madrid star Kevin Gameiro, who may find himself surplus to requirement with Diego Simeone’s side following Diego Costa’s proposed January move to Los Rojiblancos, according to the Mirror.

Costa, who is set to secure a £67M move to the Spanish side in the winter, is set to join the La Liga side once his deal with finalise, with the Spaniard’s imminent meaning that the club may have to sell Frenchman Gameiro in order to balance the books at the Wanda Metropolitano as per the Mirror.

SEE MORE:

“He will cost a lot of money” Man United warned over potential signing of 18-year-old wonder-kid

Man United’s hopes of signing £50M+ star dashed as player signs new long-term deal

Watch: Chelsea fans come up with brilliant new chant for £40M star Tiemoue Bakayoko

Simeone’s side could make the player available for transfer in the summer as reported by the Mirror, with Ronald Koeman’s side being sounded out as potential suiters for the 30-year-old.

Gameiro did well for Atleti following his £35M move from Sevilla last summer report the Mirror, however the Spanish side could be tempted to move the player on.

Should Atletico decide to move Gameiro on, it could be the perfect signing for the Toffees, who are still searching for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.