CSKA Moscow 1-4 Man United player ratings: 9/10 for decisive forward as United stroll to victory

Romelu Lukaku scored his 9th and 10th goals of the season tonight as the Belgian international helped his Man United stroll past Russian outfit CSKA Moscow 4-1 in Russia.

Lukaku bagged his first of the night in the fourth minute, after Frenchman Anthony Martial cut in from the left before lofting a ball into the area for the striker, who duly applied the finish touch to give Jose Mourinho’s side the perfect start to the game.

Martial then bagged one for himself in the 18th minute, after Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan was brought down just inside the box, which left Martial to convert from 12 yards to double the away side’s lead.

Mourinho’s side then put the game out of sight in the 27th minute, as Lukaku scored his second of the night after Martial crossed for the Belgian again, who finished the chance with his right foot to get himself into double figures for the season.

The away side then scored their fourth goal of the game in the 57th minute, as Mkhitaryan pounced on a rebounded effort from Martial to slot the ball into the empty net to give United an unassailable lead.

The Russian side then scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute, after 19-year-old star Konstantin Kuchaev, as the youngster managed to squeeze the ball between the legs of David De Gea to give the home fans something to cheer about on an otherwise horrible night.

Jesse Lingard has the chance to bag a fifth for the away side in the 60th minute, however CSKA ‘keeper Igor Akinfeev was on hand to deny the England international his first goal of the season.

For the home side, their defensive frailties were definitely on show tonight, as they got truly punished by a quality United side.

For United, this win allows them to keep up the impressive run of form that they’ve been on at late.

CSKA player ratings: Akinfeev (7), Fernandes (5), Vasin (5), Berezutskiy (4), Ignashevich (4), Shchennikov (4), Wernbloom (5), Golovin (6), Dzagoev (6), Chalov (6), Vitinho (5)

Substitutes: Milanov (5), Zhamaletdinov (5), Kuchaev (6)

Man United player ratings: De Gea (7), Young (7), Lindelof (7), Bailly (7), Smalling (6), Blind (7), Matic (7), Herrera (6), Mkhitaryan (7), Martial (9), Lukaku (8)

Substitutes: Darmian (6), Lingard (6), Rashford (6)