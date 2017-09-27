Diego Costa and Antonio Conte showdown set, pair will meet ahead of Chelsea CL tie

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa will reportedly test Antonio Conte’s desire to patch things up by waiting for him in the tunnel tonight.

Chelsea take on Atleti in the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, offering an immediate chance of a reunion between Costa and his former coach and teammates.

As per Sky Sports, the La Liga outfit will pay over £50m to re-sign the Spanish striker, and end his hiatus having failed to report for training with Chelsea this season, as his ‘feud’ with Conte rumbled on after the Italian tactician informed him earlier this summer that he was no longer needed, as noted in the report.

However, both men have downplayed any bad blood between them since the move was announced, as ultimately they’re ready for new challenges and have got what they want.

Costa will return to work with Diego Simeone after their successful previous stint, while Conte saw Alvaro Morata arrive at Chelsea this past summer.

According to The Mirror, it will be Costa who will look to bury the hatchet altogether by waiting for his former boss in the tunnel at the stadium on Wednesday night, and to also say hello to his teammates with whom he never got to say goodbye properly having travelled straight from Brazil to Spain earlier this month.

Naturally, there will be a big build up, but it would come as absolutely no surprise to us if the pair embraced and exchanged pleasantries as ultimately the situation has been resolved and they now have to move on and enjoy their respective careers.