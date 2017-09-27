“He will cost a lot of money” Man United warned over potential signing of 18-year-old Senegalese wonder-kid

Manchester United have been warned over the potential signing of Senegal wonder-kid Krepin Diatta, with his club Sarpsborg warning the Red Devils that they face stiff competition from Europe’s biggest clubs in the race to sign the 18-year-old, according to ESPN.

As reported by ESPN, United boss Jose Mourinho sent some of the club’s scouts to spy on the youngster for his side’s match against Odd in Norway on Friday, however Sarpsborg sporting director Thomas Bertnsen has warned the Red Devils by confirming that they aren’t the only side in the race for the player.

Speaking about the interest that Diatta has attracted, Bertnsen said that “What I can say is that there are many clubs watching Diatta. There were three big clubs here [on Monday], and that is natural as he is the most exciting young player in the Norwegian Premier League.”

Diatta, who has already made his first appearance for the Senegalese national side, recently signed a new four-year deal with the Norwegian side earlier this year as per ESPN, with Berntsen believing that the player’s recently contract extension will mean the club will be able to get a good price for him.

Berntsen said that “The clubs that are looking at him are clubs with big wallets. He will cost a lot of money, without any shadow of doubt.”

Should United end up upping their pursuit of Diatta, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Red Devils pay for the player’s services.