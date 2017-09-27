Image: English journalist gets embarrassed by Man City star following comments about player’s suspected injury

Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles got absolutely embarrassed by Manchester City and France star Benjamin Mendy earlier, after the reporter commented on the player’s suspected knee injury.

Mendy, who is yet to have a scan on his knee following an injury the player picked up in Man City’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, bantered off the Sunday Times employee, after Castles got the player’s first name wrong in a tweet talking about the player’s injury.

It seems as if Man City’s new multi-million pound left-back has a bit of banter about him, which is always nice to see.

Hopefully this translation makes the meaning of the tweet clearer: https://t.co/tNwijoWHUN And hopefully there's no rupture.

Good luck. https://t.co/wuoUOF6JJM — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 27, 2017