Liverpool and Arsenal in fierce four-team transfer battle for Bundesliga starlet

Liverpool and Tottenham have reportedly been joined by Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Pulisic has established himself as a key figure for club and country, making nearly 50 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund while adding 18 USA international caps to his name.

However, the German outfit could struggle to continue to hold on to him, as his progress and impressive work on the pitch has been gathering interest from around Europe.

According to TransferMarketWeb, as re-reported by The Daily Star, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been targeting him for some time, while Arsenal, Real Madrid and Tottenham have also been monitoring his situation.

It’s noted that Arsenal and Madrid are late to the party and have complicated matters for their rivals, but it remains to be seen which club is the most attractive proposition for Pulisic or if he indeed believes staying at Dortmund at this stage of his career is the most sensible idea.

Given how he’s continuing to play an important role at the club, coupled with Peter Bosz’s arrival this past summer with his reputation of developing young players at Ajax, it doesn’t sound too bad an idea.

However, it’s easier said than done snubbing interest from the clubs in question, and a move to either the Premier League or a giant of world football in Real Madrid could be too much for him to turn down.