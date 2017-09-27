Man Utd and Arsenal eye England U20 starlet, scouts sent to watch Championship striker

Man Utd, Arsenal and Everton all reportedly sent scouts to watch Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis in the 4-0 win over Burton Albion on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has been impressing for the Championship side since being given an opportunity by Steve Bruce earlier this season, as he scored his second league goal in the rout.

Worryingly for Villa though, it seems as though he’s been catching the eye of some Premier League giants already as The Mirror report that United, Arsenal and Everton were all keeping tabs on him this week.

Bruce has tipped him to have a bright future, as noted in the report, as he has shown he has strength, pace and an eye for goal, making him the focal point of the team and a typical striker who could flourish at the top level.

Naturally, Villa will be desperate to keep hold of him, but ultimately if these clubs start to knock on the door and Villa fail to gain promotion back to the top flight in the coming years, it will become more and more difficult for them to keep hold of top starlets like Davis.

Having been released by Stevenage at 16, as per the Mirror, it’s been quite the turnaround for Davis, but it now remains to be seen if he’s committed to sticking it out with Villa and repaying the faith shown in him by the club and Bruce, or if he has his head turned by the Premier League big boys.