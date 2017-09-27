(Video) Chelsea teenager scores stunning solo goal in UEFA Youth League win

Chelsea youngster Jacob Maddox scored a stunning solo goal for his side in their UEFA Youth League win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old had made nine appearances in all competitions so far this season prior to Wednesday’s encounter, scoring one goal.

However, he doubled his tally with this lovely mazy run through the Atleti defence before staying composed and finishing superbly, as seen in the video below.

A stunning solo goal! ?@jacobmaddox19 dances through the Atlético midfield to complete Chelsea's UEFA Youth League victory… pic.twitter.com/RJHGer5QJ3 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2017

That makes it two wins in two for Chelsea as they sit atop Group C, inflicting a first loss on Atletico who are in second place.

It will take something special for Maddox to get a shot in the senior side in the near future given Antonio Conte hasn’t quite been open to giving young players an opportunity, but he’ll be overjoyed with his effort and will hope to continue to play a key role for the youth team.