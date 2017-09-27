Watch: Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi scores dramatic last-minute winner to give Blues all three points in Madrid

Chelsea and Belgium star Michy Batshuayi scored a dramatic last-minute winner for Antonio Conte’s side tonight, as the Blues came away from the Spanish capital with all three points.

Batshuayi, who has found his chances at Stamford Bridge limited so far this season, tapped home following a low driven cross from Spaniard Marcos Alonso to give the away side the lead in the 94th minute of the match.

Following such a good result like that, the west London side should now be going into their next match with Manchester City at the weekend on a real high.