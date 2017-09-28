Arsenal dealt huge blow in pursuit of Spaniard, player signs new long-term deal with European Champions

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, after the Spaniard signed a new long-term deal with with the European Champions, according to the Sun.

Asensio, 21, recently signed a new deal with Los Blancos, as the Spanish international signed a deal until 2023 with the Spanish champions as per the Sun.

Asensio has been in fine form for Zinedine Zidane this season, as the youngster scored in both legs of the Spanish Super Cup against fierce rivals Barcelona,

The Spanish international also scored in his side’s 2-2 against Valencia, with the midfielder bagging both at the home side drew with the former Champions League finalists.

Arsenal had been linked with the Spanish star according to the Daily Star, however the north London side are about to be disappointed following the reports that Asensio has signed a new deal.