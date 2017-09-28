Arsenal put on red alert as President of Serie A giants declares interest in out-of-contract star

Arsenal have been put on red alert regarding the future of Germany star Mesut Ozil, after reports emerged that Inter Milan are very interested in signing the 28-year-old in January, according to The Daily Mail.

Ozil, 28, is out of contract with the Gunners next summer as per Daily Mail, with the German international being free to speak to foreign clubs in the winger, which has alerted Inter president Erick Thohir.

Speaking about Ozil and his availability, Thohir said that “He [Ozil] is definitely one of those players we are looking at”.

Ozil joined the Gunners in 2013 from Real Madrid in a club-record deal and has impressed overall during his time at the Emirates, however the playmaker has been criticised throughout his time in north London, with the midfielder being criticised for his poor work-rate and lack of defensive responsibility.

Should Ozil leave on a free in the summer or in January for a lower price, it’s come as a big blow for the Gunners in the long term.