Carlo Ancelotti leaves role as Bayern Munich boss after suffering biggest Champions League group stage defeat in 21 years

Carlo Ancelotti has left his role as Bayern Munich manager following the club’s 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, according to ESPN. The former Chelsea man was facing mounting pressure following poor league form, unpopular team selection and demising player rapport.

The news outlet claim the news is set to be officially announced on Thursday afternoon. SportBild reported that the club were holding crisis talks amid the recent lack of form as the Bundesliga champions sit third in the league.

The loss to PSG was their heaviest in the group stage in 21 years.

ESPN report that assistant coach Willy Sagnol could take over the reigns also Thomas Tuchel has been heavily linked with the role.

Last month, doubts were cast over his future following an interview with Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann who said he would like to manage the German giants one day.

Ancelotti has won national titles in Italy, England, France and Germany in which time he was picked up three Champions League winners medals with AC Milan (twice) and Real Madrid.

During his time at Bayern the 56-year-old won the Bundesliga and two DFL Supercups.

