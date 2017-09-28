Chelsea back in England early after beating Atletico Madrid in Champions League as Blues switch focus to Manchester City

Chelsea confirmed via Twitter at around 2am this morning that their players and staff had landed safely back in London after an unforgettable night of Champions League football in Spain.

The Blues pulled off a last-gasp victory in Group C as Michy Batshuayi struck a 94th-minute winner to make Chelsea the first away team to beat Atletico Madrid in their new stadium.

With a Premier League clash against Manchester City coming up on Saturday, Chelsea did not hang around to celebrate in Madrid.

The Blues have landed safely back in London. ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 28, 2017

Instead they swiftly made their way home, arriving early on Thursday to prepare for their next challenge.

Chelsea will start Saturday’s game three points behind City in the Premier League table.

But Antonio Conte’s men will be confident after what happened in Madrid, coupled with the fact they beat City home and away last season.

The London side scored three second-half goals to secure a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in December before an Eden Hazard double inspired a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in April.