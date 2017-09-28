Chelsea given massive boost ahead of crucial clash with Man City, opponents confirm star has suffered ACL injury

Chelsea have been given a massive boost ahead of their crucial match against Manchester City this weekend, as Pep Guardiola’s side confirmed today that summer signing Benjamin Mendy has suffered an injury relating to his ACL which has ruled him out of Saturday’s clash, as per the BBC.

Mendy, who joined the Citizens from Monaco in the summer for £52M, a club-record fee for a defender, suffered the dreadful setback in his side’s 5-0 win against Crystal Palace last weekend according to the BBC, with the player having to go off in the first half as his side went top of the Premier League.

Man City have confirmed that the 23-year-old France international is set to travel to the Spanish city of Barcelona in order to have a scan on his injury in order for the club to get a full understanding of how long the defender is actually going to be out for.

Following this news, Chelsea fans will surely be looking forward to game more than they were a few hours ago.