Concern grows for Man City fan-favourite as contract talks stall, Italian giants interested in playmaker

The future of Manchester City’s midfield maestro David Silva has been cast into doubt after contract renewal talks stalled according to Tuttomercatoweb. Both Inter Milan and AC Milan were interested in grabbing the player’s services during the summer but any potential move failed to materialise.

However, they state both teams are still interested in the player and with no sign of contract negotiations being discussed any time soon, the Italian giants could enquire about the 31-year-old.

The Spaniard’s current deal runs out in 2019, but the playmaker wanted to add an extra year on his contract but Tuttomercatoweb explain that any negotiations are unlikely to happen until the new year.

Silva joined Manchester City from Valencia in 2010 and has won an FA Cup, two Premier League titles and two League Cups in that time, making over 226 league appearances and netting 39 times.

One of the club’s first big marquee singings since the billionaire takeover, Silva has grown into one of the league’s best players and thus has become a real fan-favourite with the Etihad faithful.