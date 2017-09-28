(Photos) Cristiano Ronaldo’s new car cost Real Madrid ace nearly six weeks’ wages

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his new Bugatti Chiron.

The Real Madrid superstar called the ride, which he paid $2.9m (£2.16m) for according to TMZ, the “New animal in the building” after having it flown to Spain.

It was reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week that Ronaldo earns £365,000 a week at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron

Based on these figures, Ronaldo’s car cost him almost six weeks’ wages… more if you consider £365,000 is his pay before tax (although that’s a bit of a touchy subject).

He shared a video of himself driving the speed machine around his home, with son Mateo in the passenger seat.

New CR7 car

The car features bespoke headrests with CR7 stitched into them.

He hasn’t gone for a personalised number plate though, it seems.

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron ????????

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

