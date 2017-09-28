(Photos) Cristiano Ronaldo’s new car cost Real Madrid ace nearly six weeks’ wages

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his new Bugatti Chiron.

The Real Madrid superstar called the ride, which he paid $2.9m (£2.16m) for according to TMZ, the “New animal in the building” after having it flown to Spain.

It was reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week that Ronaldo earns £365,000 a week at Real Madrid.

Based on these figures, Ronaldo’s car cost him almost six weeks’ wages… more if you consider £365,000 is his pay before tax (although that’s a bit of a touchy subject).

He shared a video of himself driving the speed machine around his home, with son Mateo in the passenger seat.

SEE ALSO:

Chelsea duo take drugs test after beating Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa killed off by Chelsea star with brilliant Twitter barb

Cristiano Ronaldo sets wedding date to slide £232,000 ring on pregnant salsa dancer Georgina Rodriguez’s finger

The car features bespoke headrests with CR7 stitched into them.

He hasn’t gone for a personalised number plate though, it seems.

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron ???????? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

READ MORE: Chelsea ready to break Premier League record with £15.6m-a-year deal for former FIFA Ballon d’Or nominee who will replace Paul Pogba as most expensive player